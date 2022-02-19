Advertisement

Actress Lindsey Pearlman found dead after being reported missing

Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.
Actress Lindsey Pearlman was found dead days after she was reported missing.(Los Angeles Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A missing actress has been found dead in Los Angeles.

Lindsey Pearlman was last seen Sunday.

The 43-year-old was reported missing Wednesday after not returning home.

Her friends and family asked the public to help search for her.

LAPD officers responding to a call on Friday found her body in the Hollywood Hills.

On Instagram, her husband Vance Smith thanked everyone for their love and support.

A cause of death remains under investigation.

Pearlman is best known for roles on “General Hospital,” “American Housewife,” and “Chicago Justice.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a car on U.S. 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County.
Man dead after being struck by car
Police say the dog was known to be aggressive.
Dog bites leave two with life-threatening injuries
Driver leaves scene after crashing into business
Driver runs after car crashes into business
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Fire heavily damaged a home in Huntington early Friday morning.
Fire heavily damages home; one escapes flames

Latest News

Generic crash
Portion of I-64 shut down due to crash
Vice President Kamala Harris was expected to use a highly anticipated speech at the Munich...
Harris warns Russia of unprecedented sanctions if it invades
Activists protest Kim Potter's sentencing after she was sentenced to 2 years for the killing of...
Activists angered over Potter's sentence
VP Kamala Harris makes remarks at the Munich Security Conference about the rising tension in...
Harris warns Russia of sanctions if they invade