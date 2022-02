OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Police are on the scene of a dead body found in a vacant house in Olive Hill.

The Olive Hill Police Department say the house is on the 100 block of Santa Claus Lane.

Kentucky State Police say the remains will be sent to Frankfort for identification and cause of death.

