Cats show grit, blitz Bama, 90-81

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Playing without its starting backcourt, No. 4 Kentucky survived a torrid first-half start by Alabama on Saturday, only to knock off the Crimson Tide, 90-81.

UK’s guards combination of TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler both sat on Saturday in street clothes, out with injuries.

Alabama started the game on a three-point tear, pushing its biggest lead to 41-28.

But UK weathered the early storm and ended the first half on a 13-0 run of its own, leading 47-46 at the break.

Kentucky (22-5,11-3) built the lead into a 74-58 margin in the second half and never looked back. UK shot more than 69 percent from three for the day.

Kellan Grady led the Wildcats with 25 points, becoming the fifth Wildcat to score 25 or more points in a game this season.

Oscar Tshiebwe finished with his 21st double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

Keion Brooks, Jr. had 18 and Jacob Toppin chipped in 13.

