Advertisement

Family escapes fire, home total loss

A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.
A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.(David Bush)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - A family in Ironton woke up to flames Saturday morning.

According to Fire Chief Michael Mahlmeister the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1300 block of South First Street.

Several people were home at the time and were able to escape without injury.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were already showing through the window and roof.

The home is considered a total loss. He says high winds made it a difficult fire to fight. Crews were able to protect another structure nearby that was about six to eight feet away.

Officials believe the blaze may have been started by an electric fireplace.

A couple of firefighters will remain on-scene to monitor the structure as it continues to smoke. There is also concern of roof collapse since the structure is no longer stable.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man died after being hit by a car on U.S. 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County.
Man dead after being struck by car
Police say the dog was known to be aggressive.
Dog bites leave two with life-threatening injuries
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Fire damages Pizza Hut restaurant
Driver leaves scene after crashing into business
Driver runs after car crashes into business
The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill

Latest News

Police are on the scene of a dead body found in a vacant house in Olive Hill.
Body found in vacant Olive Hill house
Generic crash
Portion of I-64 shut down due to crash
Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
Police charge mother and father with child neglect
Press release sent by the WVDEP on Friday in response to WSAZ's investigations into...
WSAZ Investigates | W.Va. Gov. Justice responds to our cancer-causing chemicals investigation