Family escapes fire, home total loss

IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - A family in Ironton woke up to flames Saturday morning.

According to Fire Chief Michael Mahlmeister the call came in around 10:30 a.m. for a structure fire in the 1300 block of South First Street.

Several people were home at the time and were able to escape without injury.

When crews arrived on scene, flames were already showing through the window and roof.

The home is considered a total loss. He says high winds made it a difficult fire to fight. Crews were able to protect another structure nearby that was about six to eight feet away.

Officials believe the blaze may have been started by an electric fireplace.

A couple of firefighters will remain on-scene to monitor the structure as it continues to smoke. There is also concern of roof collapse since the structure is no longer stable.

