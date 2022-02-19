Advertisement

Fire damages Pizza Hut restaurant

Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.(courtesy of John Turner)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 9:24 PM EST
DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut in Danville, Boone County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. along Smoot Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is unknown.

Crews from Danville, Madison, Morrisville, Racine, Van and Wharton volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Boone County Ambulance, Danville Police and Madison Police also were on the scene, along with utility service crews.

