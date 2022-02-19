Fire damages Pizza Hut restaurant

DANVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut in Danville, Boone County 911 dispatchers say.

The fire was reported shortly before 7 p.m. along Smoot Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is unknown.

Crews from Danville, Madison, Morrisville, Racine, Van and Wharton volunteer fire departments responded to the scene. Boone County Ambulance, Danville Police and Madison Police also were on the scene, along with utility service crews.

