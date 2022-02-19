First Warning Forecast | Chilled start to holiday weekend, much warmer to finish

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Presidents Day weekend is here. In past years, it has brought some active weather, but this year stays mostly tame. Saturday is the day with any significant weather of note as a quick-passing cold front brings a stiff breeze and the potential for flurries. Otherwise, Sunday and Monday will be mighty fine as sunshine dominates with increasingly warming temperatures. The nice stretch ends after Monday as a couple rounds of rain impact the region through the rest of the work week. This rainfall does renew flooding concerns, especially as some areas have not yet recovered from Thursday’s precipitation.

Saturday morning starts with increasing clouds from the northwest as temperatures slowly rise to the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Through midday, a mostly cloudy sky will be seen with the opportunity for a few passing flurries. While a quick dusting of snow is possible across northern West Virginia, no major impacts are expected elsewhere as temperatures hover just above freezing. A strong breeze picks up as winds shift to west-northwesterly.

Saturday afternoon sees clouds break for abundant sunshine, but the breeze lingers. High temperatures only get back to 40 degrees.

As the wind relaxes Saturday night under a mostly clear sky, temperatures drop well down into the teens. Lows could fall as low as 10 degrees in rural spots.

Sunday sees a full day of sunshine as afternoon temperatures climb back to the mid 50s.

Even warmer temperatures are expected on Monday as highs rise to the mid 60s under a continued mostly sunny sky.

Rain is expected on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Showers linger through early Wednesday morning, then taper for the rest of the day as high temperatures drop slightly to the mid 50s.

Another round of rain is likely on Thursday, but this will be a chillier precipitation. Temperatures may get near freezing across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia Thursday morning, so the potential for ice/freezing rain will be closely monitored. Afternoon temperatures rise above freezing but only to the low to mid 40s.

Rain showers linger into Friday morning, then fade as the day goes on. High temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

