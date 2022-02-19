First Warning Forecast | Sunshine dominates rest of holiday weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A beautiful blue sky was seen across the region Saturday afternoon following morning clouds and even flurries for some locations. Sunshine continues on Sunday and much of Monday before clouds thicken later in the day. Meanwhile, temperatures get significantly warmer each day and rise back into the 60s by Monday. Then, the rain returns on Tuesday. This will be one of two waves that passes during the week, the second which occurs Thursday. Heavy rain is likely with both systems and will increase flooding concerns throughout the week. Quick rises on creeks and streams are certainly possible, with eventual crests on larger rivers as well.

Saturday evening sees a clear sky as the wind relaxes considerably. This will allow temperatures to drop very quickly to near 20 degrees by midnight.

As the wind remains light to calm Saturday night under a mostly clear sky, temperatures continue to drop well down into the teens. Lows could fall as low as 10 degrees in rural spots.

Sunday sees a full day of sunshine as afternoon temperatures climb back to the mid 50s. There will be a breeze, but it will not be as strong as Saturday.

Even warmer temperatures are expected on Monday as highs rise to the mid 60s under a continued mostly sunny sky.

Rain is expected on Tuesday with afternoon temperatures near 60 degrees.

Showers linger through early Wednesday morning, then taper for the rest of the day as high temperatures drop slightly to the mid 50s.

Another round of rain is likely on Thursday, but this will be a chillier precipitation. Temperatures may get near freezing across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia Thursday morning, so the potential for ice/freezing rain will be closely monitored. Afternoon temperatures rise above freezing but only to the low to mid 40s.

Rain showers linger into Friday morning, then fade as the day goes on. High temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

Saturday looks to stay dry under a partly cloudy sky as afternoon temperatures remain near a chilly 40 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.