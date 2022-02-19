Holiday weekend weather

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The last holiday weekend of winter has arrived with all eyes on the weather so we can make the most of our outdoor plans. So whether a skier or angler, a shopper or sun worshipper, the weather will offer something for everyone this President’s Day weekend ahead.

Overnight clouds will gather again as the breeze stiffens pre-dawn. Snow flurries capable of dusting the ground will arrive by dawn off to the north of the I-64 zone. Favored for a morning dusting the route along the Appy highways from Chillicothe to Athens to Clarksburg. Farther south it is a toss of the coin whether even flurries make in it.

Saturday afternoon sunshine returns as highs struggle to make 40. Normal high this late in winter is closer to 50. Sunday and Monday look to be fine days with afternoon sunshine and highs 50s on Sunday then 60s on Monday. Both days will remain dry.

Then starting Tuesday right thru Friday a long period of mild, murky spring-like weather will feature clouds, showers and daily accumulations of rain that could in time create a high water risk.

