Man arrested in connection with credit union robbery

Emory Scott Burke, 41, of Ironton, Ohio, faces charges in connection with a credit union...
Emory Scott Burke, 41, of Ironton, Ohio, faces charges in connection with a credit union robbery Friday.(Ironton Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:11 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man from Ironton was arrested Friday night in connection with a credit union robbery, the Ironton Police Department said.

Emory Scott Burke, 41, was taken into custody after a search in the 100 block of Scott Avenue.

The robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. Friday at the Desco Credit Union on South Third Street. Police say the suspect presented a note demanding money and took off with about $2,000.

According to the IPD news release, Burke admitted to the robbery and also said he called the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, saying a bomb would go off at 3 p.m. at Ironton High School in an attempt to divert law enforcement from the robbery.

Burke was taken to the Lawrence County Jail. He is charged with aggravated robbery, making terroristic threats and tampering with evidence.

