Pedestrian dead after being struck by car

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Friday night after being struck by a car in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say it happened just before 8 p.m. in Malden. Westbound lanes of U.S. 60 (Kanawha Boulevard East) have been closed.

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

