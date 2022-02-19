Advertisement

Pedestrian dead after being struck by car

A person died after being hit by a car on U.S. 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County.
A person died after being hit by a car on U.S. 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County.(WSAZ/Kim Rafferty)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALDEN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died Friday night after being struck by a car in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say it happened just before 8 p.m. in Malden. Westbound lanes of U.S. 60 (Kanawha Boulevard East) have been closed.

The Kanawha Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Police are handling the investigation.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot...
Man shot in chest not cooperating with police
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Suspect accused of shooting man in car with 8-year-old girl inside

Latest News

The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Man dies in house fire in Kenova
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Fire damages Pizza Hut restaurant
One man shot Thursday night on Grant Street
Man shot in chest Thursday night in Charleston
Holiday weekend forecast
First Warning Weather