Police charge mother and father with child neglect

Jennifer Odell, 41, and Paren Odell, 42, face child neglect charges in Kanawha County, West...
By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 12:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A mother and father were arrested after being accused of child neglect.

Jennifer Odell, 41 and her husband, Paren Odell, 42, both face charges of child neglect creating the risk of injury.

A Kanawha County Sheriff deputy says they observed the couple engage in a loud verbal argument while holding their 18-month-old child. Deputy J.I. Cooper noticed a bruise on the child’s head and was told the child the injury received during the domestic dispute, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies also stated that the child’s home contained soiled diapers, dishes with rotten food, and drug paraphernalia within reach of the child.

This is a developing story.

