Advertisement

Police warn about fraudulent payroll checks being passed

Police are warning businesses that provide check-cashing services to be extra careful due to...
Police are warning businesses that provide check-cashing services to be extra careful due to some people passing fraudulent payroll checks.(Ashland Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2022 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police are warning businesses that provide check-cashing services to be extra careful due to some people passing fraudulent payroll checks.

The Ashland Police Department issued the warning Friday night on social media. Officers say those involved have passed the fraudulent checks at “multiple locations in the area.”

“Businesses in the area that provide check cashing services should take extra precaution to verify the validity of the documents being presented for cashing,” APD said in the post.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man was allegedly overheard inside talking about robbing the store.
Married couple arrested at Goodwill
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Man charged, accused of breaking into neighbors’ home
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Train stalls in Mason County; Route 2 temporarily closed
Police investigate in the 1000 block of Grant Street in Charleston where a man was shot...
Man shot in chest not cooperating with police
Heath Rose faces first-degree murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting in Mingo...
Suspect accused of shooting man in car with 8-year-old girl inside

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Thelma Marcum and fellow food pantry volunteers
Hometown Hero | Thelma Marcum and fellow food pantry volunteers
The fire was reported shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday.
Man dies in house fire in Kenova
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Fire damages Pizza Hut restaurant
A person died after being hit by a car on U.S. 60 in the Malden area of Kanawha County.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by car