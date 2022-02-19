Police warn about fraudulent payroll checks being passed

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Police are warning businesses that provide check-cashing services to be extra careful due to some people passing fraudulent payroll checks.

The Ashland Police Department issued the warning Friday night on social media. Officers say those involved have passed the fraudulent checks at “multiple locations in the area.”

“Businesses in the area that provide check cashing services should take extra precaution to verify the validity of the documents being presented for cashing,” APD said in the post.

