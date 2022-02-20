Advertisement

Crews on scene of structure fire

The fire is being considered suspicious
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are battling a structure fire along 1st Avenue South in Nitro.

The call came in around 2:30 p.m. for a commercial structure fire at the U Rent A Space.

Dispatchers say the road is closed at this time while crews work to contain the blaze.

Nitro, St. Albans, Institute, West Side, Poca and other fire departments have all responded.

Firefighters say this blaze is being considered suspicious because utilities had been turned off at the location.

Officials say they believe the fire started in one of the units on the left side where they found an open door.

The fire also caused the roof to collapse. Flames did not spread to any other structures.

As of 4:00 firefighters have knocked the fire down. It remains under investigation.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

