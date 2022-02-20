First Warning Forecast | Rain returns this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Sunday was about as perfect as it can get in February with a crisp blue sky and comfortable afternoon temperatures following a pretty cold morning. Presidents Day on Monday provides one last nice day before damper weather returns for much of the week ahead. Two rounds of rain move through: the first occurs Monday night through Wednesday morning, while the second occurs Wednesday night through Friday morning. A bit of wintry precipitation is even likely in northern portions of the region on Thursday. With both rounds of rain, localized flooding is possible and may lead to quick rises and creeks and streams. When all is said and done, between 2 and 4 inches of rain looks to fall by Friday afternoon. This will be followed by a one-day dry period on Saturday before another system brings a mixture of rain and snow on Sunday.

Sunday evening remains clear and quiet. A light breeze continues to stir some hilltops, keeping temperatures a bit milder there. Otherwise, temperatures for most locations fall to near 40 degrees by midnight.

Sunday night sees a continued clear sky with any lingering breeze settling down. Low temperatures fall to the mid 30s.

Monday sees decent sunshine, though more clouds move across for the afternoon and evening hours. Still, the day stays dry as high temperatures soar back to the mid 60s.

Rain showers begin moving across the area Monday night and continue through Wednesday morning. A few thunderstorms are also possible. There is likely to be a break in the rain for many locations Tuesday afternoon, which would send temperatures back to the mid 60s as a strong southerly breeze kicks in.

Showers linger through early Wednesday morning, then taper for the rest of the day as high temperatures drop to the mid 50s.

Another round of rain is likely beginning Wednesday night, but this will be a chillier precipitation. Temperatures fall to the freezing mark across parts of Ohio and northern West Virginia Thursday morning, so there is the potential for precipitation to begin falling as ice/freezing rain. Plain rain is expected farther south as temperatures hover just above freezing in the mid 30s. Either way, afternoon temperatures rise above freezing to the 40s everywhere, so any spots that do start the day with wintry precipitation will see melting by afternoon.

Rain showers linger into Friday morning, then fade as the day goes on. High temperatures rise to near 50 degrees.

Saturday looks to stay dry under a partly cloudy sky as afternoon temperatures remain near a chilly 40 degrees.

Sunday presents the next opportunity for precipitation, which can be both rain and snow. Morning temperatures start in the 20s, while afternoon temperatures rise to the upper 30s.

