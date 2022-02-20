Advertisement

Herd falls to 49ers

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- — Jahmir Young had 21 points and 12 rebounds and Aly Khalifa scored 20 points and Charlotte scored a season high in beating Marshall 99-84 on Saturday night.

Austin Butler had 17 points and nine rebounds for Charlotte (14-12, 7-7 Conference USA). Clyde Trapp Jr. added 11 points and six assists.

Andrew Taylor had 21 points and six assists for the Thundering Herd (10-17, 3-11). Taevion Kinsey added 19 points. Mikel Beyers had 12 points and five assists.

The 49ers improve to 2-0 against the Thundering Herd for the season. Charlotte defeated Marshall 88-64 on Feb. 5.

