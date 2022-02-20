Advertisement

Morehead St. drops Senior Day matchup with SEMO, 92-84

Broome sets school blocks record in loss
Morehead St. dropped a Senior Day matchup with SEMO.
Morehead St. dropped a Senior Day matchup with SEMO.(Morehead State University)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 19, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Johni Broome set a Morehead St. record for blocks on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough as Southeast Missouri handed the Eagles a Senior Day loss, 92-84.

Broome finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds, to go along with three blocks. His 116 blocks are a single-season record for the school. It was his 21st double-double of the season.

Morehead St. (20-9, 12-4) travels to Eastern Illinois on Thursday.

