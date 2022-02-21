Cats fall two spots in AP rankings

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the unanimous pick in this weeks Associated Press top 25 poll with the other teams jostling for position as tournament time nears. Here are the rankings for week 16.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525 1

2. Arizona 24-2 1461 3

3. Auburn 24-3 1313 2

4. Purdue 24-4 1299 5

5. Kansas 22-4 1297 6

6. Kentucky 22-5 1248 4

7. Duke 23-4 1146 9

8. Villanova 21-6 1071 10

9. Texas Tech 21-6 1066 11

10. Baylor 22-5 984 7

11. Providence 22-3 910 8

12. UCLA 19-5 802 13

13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15

14. Houston 22-4 734 14

15. Illinois 19-7 666 12

16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17

17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16

18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23

19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21

20. Texas 19-8 349 20

21. UConn 19-7 340 24

22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18

23. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22-6 148 -

24. Alabama 17-10 63 25

25. Iowa 18-8 59 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.

