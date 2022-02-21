Advertisement

Cats fall two spots in AP rankings

Kentucky drops to the 6th spot in the latest AP top 25 rankings
Kentucky drops to the 6th spot in the latest AP top 25 rankings(UK Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Gonzaga Bulldogs are the unanimous pick in this weeks Associated Press top 25 poll with the other teams jostling for position as tournament time nears. Here are the rankings for week 16.

Record Pts Prv

1. Gonzaga (61) 23-2 1525 1

2. Arizona 24-2 1461 3

3. Auburn 24-3 1313 2

4. Purdue 24-4 1299 5

5. Kansas 22-4 1297 6

6. Kentucky 22-5 1248 4

7. Duke 23-4 1146 9

8. Villanova 21-6 1071 10

9. Texas Tech 21-6 1066 11

10. Baylor 22-5 984 7

11. Providence 22-3 910 8

12. UCLA 19-5 802 13

13. Wisconsin 21-5 735 15

14. Houston 22-4 734 14

15. Illinois 19-7 666 12

16. Southern Cal 23-4 586 17

17. Tennessee 19-7 580 16

18. Arkansas 21-6 502 23

19. Murray St. 26-2 371 21

20. Texas 19-8 349 20

21. UConn 19-7 340 24

22. Ohio St. 16-7 320 18

23. Saint Mary’s (Cal) 22-6 148 -

24. Alabama 17-10 63 25

25. Iowa 18-8 59 -

Others receiving votes: Michigan St. 58, Rutgers 35, Wyoming 24, Boise St. 22, Davidson 19, San Diego St. 14, South Dakota St. 13, LSU 13, Marquette 12, Wake Forest 11, Colorado St. 10, Belmont 5, Notre Dame 4, SMU 3, Xavier 2, North Texas 2, Wagner 1, Vermont 1, Creighton 1.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is being considered suspicious
Crews on scene of structure fire
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Firefighters discuss water pressure challenges; Pizza Hut owners plan to rebuild
Police are on the scene of a dead body found in a vacant house in Olive Hill.
Body found in vacant Olive Hill house
A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.
Family escapes fire, home total loss
A six-month-long investigation by the Ohio Department of Agriculture found that the amusement...
Cedar Point found not responsible for Top Thrill Dragster accident last year that injured patron

Latest News

Following a national search, Marshall University named Christian Spears as its next athletic...
Herd hires new athletic director
HERD CHARLOTTE
KU tops WVU
Marshall is now 3-11 in CUSA
Herd falls to 49ers