COVID-19 W.Va. | 21 additional deaths, 3,105 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 21, 2022, there are currently 4,665 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,183 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 76-year old female from Mineral County, a 57-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 86-year old female from Wood County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 63-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year old female from Wood County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 50-year old male from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Greenbrier County, a 71-year old male from Kanawha County, an 83-year old female from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Marion County, a 61-year old male from Jefferson County, an 85-year old female from Raleigh County, a 63-year old female from Putnam County, a 90-year old female from Kanawha County, an 85-year old male from Monongalia County, and a 56-year old female from Wood County.

As of Monday, 740 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 180 have been admitted to the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

There are 13 pediatric COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, four in the ICU and three on ventilators.

There’s still no sign of red on the state’s County Alert System map. As of Monday, 17 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded green, indicating a low transmission rate.

According to DHHR data, 474,075 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

396,022 West Virginians. have gotten a booster dose of the vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (85), Berkeley (148), Boone (56), Braxton (24), Brooke (33), Cabell (232), Calhoun (14), Clay (14), Doddridge (26), Fayette (163), Gilmer (12), Grant (44), Greenbrier (125), Hampshire (41), Hancock (20), Hardy (20), Harrison (266), Jackson (27), Jefferson (61), Kanawha (401), Lewis (48), Lincoln (90), Logan (104), Marion (186), Marshall (72), Mason (69), McDowell (125), Mercer (238), Mineral (54), Mingo (77), Monongalia (188), Monroe (65), Morgan (26), Nicholas (90), Ohio (40), Pendleton (27), Pleasants (13), Pocahontas (16), Preston (118), Putnam (164), Raleigh (213), Randolph (35), Ritchie (36), Roane (43), Summers (36), Taylor (83), Tucker (14), Tyler (14), Upshur (87), Wayne (103), Webster (48), Wetzel (28), Wirt (10), Wood (199), Wyoming (94). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

