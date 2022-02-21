Crews begin work on new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Contractors have now started their work on the new Nitro-St. Albans Bridge in Putnam County.

They’re working to install the first main steel deck support girders for a massive overhaul of the Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.

Crews began their work at 7:00 a.m. Monday morning.

The new bridge is being placed right next to the current one, with the goal of eventually moving all westbound traffic to the new bridge, and keeping all eastbound traffic on the current Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge.

It’s all part of a $244.4 million project meant to widen 3.8 miles of I-64 into six lanes, and into eight lanes between St. Albans and Nitro.

A total of 10 steel girders will be will be hoisted to create the new bridge.

But while more lanes for traffic will become a reality in the near future, drivers could find themselves dealing with delays on the road for the time being.

Contractors on scene tell WSAZ traffic will be a major issue not just on the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge, but also down on State Route 817 throughout the completion of the project.

The work will take place every day between 7:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. for the next two weeks. That is, weather permitting, with crews reminding drivers to pack their patience and being mindful of work zones.

The widening project also includes replacing I-64 bridges that cross Conrail railroad tracks, Rocky Step Road, McCloud Road and Bills Creek Road, plus revamping the St. Albans interchange and the ramp connecting the interchange to WV 817.

