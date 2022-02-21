Flood watch for much of this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -President’s day weekend came to a glorious end with sunshine and highs just shy of 70 on Monday. If you noticed the day long sun-fest ended with an early evening cloud deck. Those clouds will lower and thicken overnight with rains eventually overspreading the region.

Tuesday will start and end rather wet hence the National Weather Service has us on flood watch. The overnight rains will create some ponding of water in time for morning rush hour and the school bell. Then a mid-morning thru mid-afternoon can allow for outdoor recess at school and even a few brown bag lunches at outdoor squares.

Careful of winds to be quiet gusty in between the sets of rain. Those winds can gust to 40 miles per hour. Blowing from the southwest, those winds will be warm and even a tad humid!

Tuesday late afternoon-night a cold front will pass with a new round of heavy rain hence the chance of some night time high water.

Wednesday will chill down and dry out before we play it again with a new soaker on Thursday. That second storm of the week looks to be problematic with high water.

