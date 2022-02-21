Advertisement

Flood watch for much of this week

Waves of rain will push streams to the brink
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -President’s day weekend came to a glorious end with sunshine and highs just shy of 70 on Monday. If you noticed the day long sun-fest ended with an early evening cloud deck. Those clouds will lower and thicken overnight with rains eventually overspreading the region.

Tuesday will start and end rather wet hence the National Weather Service has us on flood watch. The overnight rains will create some ponding of water in time for morning rush hour and the school bell. Then a mid-morning thru mid-afternoon can allow for outdoor recess at school and even a few brown bag lunches at outdoor squares.

Careful of winds to be quiet gusty in between the sets of rain. Those winds can gust to 40 miles per hour. Blowing from the southwest, those winds will be warm and even a tad humid!

Tuesday late afternoon-night a cold front will pass with a new round of heavy rain hence the chance of some night time high water.

Wednesday will chill down and dry out before we play it again with a new soaker on Thursday. That second storm of the week looks to be problematic with high water.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is being considered suspicious.
Nitro Fire Department investigates fire at abandoned storage facility
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Firefighters discuss water pressure challenges; Pizza Hut owners plan to rebuild
Police are on the scene of a dead body found in a vacant house in Olive Hill.
Body found in vacant Olive Hill house
A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.
Family escapes fire, home total loss
A man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of abducting his 3-month old son
Ohio man charged with abducting 3-month old

Latest News

Waves of rain incoming
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, Feb. 21st, 2022
First Warning Forecast | The Best Day This Week!
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 21st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, Feb. 21st, 2022
First Warning Forecast