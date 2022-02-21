Advertisement

Foreigner added to 2022 WV State Fair lineup

By WSAZ News Staff
Feb. 21, 2022
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Rock legends Foreigner have been added to the 2022 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Series.

Foreigner will perform on Saturday, August 13, at 8 pm. Tickets will go on sale Friday, February 25, at 10 AM.

“The 97th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is on it’s way and we are extremely happy to add Foreigner to this year’s grandstand lineup,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins stated. “If you haven’t seen them in concert yet, you need to this August!”

Some of Foreigners hits include, “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold As Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting For A Girl Like You,” “Feels Like The First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide #1 hit, “I Want To Know What Love Is.”

The 10-day State Fair of West Virginia is celebrating 97 years of “Mountain Grown Fun”, on August 11-22, 2022. The State Fair of West Virginia, with a $13.8 million-dollar economic impact on the state of West Virginia, is a 501 © 3 non-profit corporation committed to the traditions of agriculture, family entertainment, and education.

