Herd hires new athletic director

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University’s Board of Governors named a new leader for the athletic department Monday morning.

The board voted to approve Christian Spears as the new athletic director.

Spears comes from the University of Pittsburgh where he was deputy athletic director and chief operating officer.

He also has 25 years of experience at all levels of intercollegiate athletics administration.

“Christian Spears is a transformational leader who exhibits a deep respect for tradition, combined with an ability to architect a vision to unleash potential,” said Marshall President Brad D. Smith. “I am excited to welcome Christian to Marshall to serve in this pivotal role.”

“Christian’s leadership philosophy and his drive for Marshall to build on its storied foundation of winning mirror my own. I look forward to working with him to usher in the next chapter of great for Athletics at our university.”

Spears will take over the Marshall program on March 14 and will succeed Jeff O’Malley, who served as interim athletic director since July 2021.

Smith added, “I want to extend a heart-felt thank you to Jeff O’Malley for his leadership during this interim period. We have a proud legacy of great leaders like Jeff in our Athletics department, so Christian Spears will be standing on the shoulders of giants when he assumes the duties as the next athletic director for The Herd.”

