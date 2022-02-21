Advertisement

Man’s body found in Huntington

A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man’s body was found late Monday afternoon along Edwards Street in Huntington, according to the Huntington Police Department.

Officers tell us the discovery was made in the 1400 block of Edwards Street. That is in the city’s Fairfield West community.

A neighbor said the body was found in an outbuilding behind a home. The neighbor said the outbuilding was cleaned out last fall and was planned to be torn down. Someone who lives in the home in front of the building made the discovery, according to the neighbor.

There is no information at this time about the man’s identity or the circumstances leading up to his death.

However, HPD Chief Karl Colder says they are close to making a positive identification on the body. He said when that’s confirmed they’ll have to notify next of kin before the identity can be released.

