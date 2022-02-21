Montana Fouts named pitcher of the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alabama’s Montana Fouts was named the SEC Softball Pitcher of the Week, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference.

Fouts went 2-0 over three appearances at last week’s Easton Bama Bash, allowing just one run on six hits while striking out 24 batters over 13.1 innings pitched. She started the weekend with a complete-game shutout over then-No. 9 Virginia Tech, holding the Hokies to three hits while striking out 11. She then notched a save in the weekend’s first matchup against Middle Tennessee before earning a complete-game win in the rematch with the Blue Raiders, striking out 13 over 6.0 innings.

The weekly award is the first this season for Fouts and the 10th of her career, previously winning Freshman of the Week four times in 2019 and Pitcher of the Week five times over her three years in Tuscaloosa. Crimson Tide pitchers have now won a combined 46 SEC Pitcher of the Week awards.

