Ohio man charged with abducting 3-month old

A man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of abducting his 3-month old son
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A 3-month old boy is expected to be returned to his mother Monday morning, after the Jackson County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office says the child was abducted by his father.

The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged kidnapping took place in Madison County, Ohio, west of Columbus. Dispatchers in Jackson County received an alert from the London Police Dept. a little before 1 Monday morning, saying 21-year old Ryan Harmon had taken his 3-month old son, and could be headed to a home on Petersburg Rd. in Jackson Co.

London Police say Harmon and the boy’s mother had gotten into a fight while inside a vehicle. Harmon is accused of kicking the boy’s mother out of the car, then taking off. Harmon’s location was traced via a text message, helping investigators find his probable route to the home on Petersburg Rd.

A Jackson County deputy saw Harmon entering Scioto Township a little before 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies say three minutes later, Harmon was taken into custody without further incident.

Harmon was taken to the Jackson County Correctional Facility, charged with felony-level abduction. Harmon is expected to be extradited to Madison Co., Ohio as soon as possible.

The 3-month old infant was taken to a hospital in Jackson for a routine check up, and is expected to be returned to the care of his mother.

