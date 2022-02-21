WV COVID Czar Dr. Clay Marsh | Pandemic may transition to endemic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - During a virtual press conference Monday, State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said West Virginia could soon see the pandemic transition into an ‘endemic stage.’

“We are anticipating, very soon, coming to an important fork in the road,” Dr. Marsh said. “We are starting to see a reduction of the most recent surge brought on by the Omicron variant of COVID-19 because of the levels of immunity that we have in our country, both from vaccination and boosting, and also from native immunity. And if the COVID virus does not have a substantial additional set of mutations that creates a different kind of variant that is a much different kind of variant, then indeed, given the immunity that we have and also the acceptance that I think our country has now for the impact of COVID-19 on our citizens, then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 21, 2022, there are currently 4,665 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 21 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,183 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

As of Monday, 740 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 180 have been admitted to the ICU and 107 are on ventilators.

There are 13 pediatric COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital, four in the ICU and three on ventilators.

“On the other hand, COVID has been very resilient, so we can’t count it out, in case it takes a different turn and has more mutations that give us a brand new variant with new characteristics that would cause more problems for us,” Dr. Marsh said. “But the more people that are immunized, the more likely that we will see this start to fade from pandemic to more endemic. We will see what COVID does. But we are very hopeful that, very soon, we will continue to see this de-escalate so that we can continue to move toward getting back to the life that we are all hoping to see.”

Gov. Justice continued to urge caution and vaccinations Monday after announcing dozens of additional West Virginians who have passed away from COVID just since last week, the vast majority of whom were age 50 and above.

”I’m sure a bunch of these folks were never vaccinated,” Gov. Justice said. “Recognize that this disease is killing the elderly and recognize that, if you took the time to be vaccinated and you’re six months out from your last shot, your vaccinations are practically worthless to you right now. You’ve got to get that booster shot. That’s all there is to it. Just look at the math and look at the tea leaves and stack the deck in your favor.”

