WV Girls’ and Boys’ basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (10) 19-1 100 1
2. Morgantown 17-3 89 2
3. Wheeling Park 18-4 79 3
4. Cabell Midland 18-4 71 4
5. Parkersburg 16-2 60 5
6. Buckhannon-Upshur 17-6 45 6
7. Greenbrier East 11-4 33 7
8. Capital 12-10 27 8
9. Jefferson 14-2 18 10
10. Princeton 12-5 14 9
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, University 4, Spring Mills 2, Woodrow Wilson 2.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 20-1 99 1
2. North Marion 18-2 87 2
3. Logan (1) 19-2 84 3
4. Ripley 17-4 66 5
5. Wayne 16-5 62 4
6. Nitro 12-8 45 6
7. Robert C. Byrd 13-6 41 7
8. East Fairmont 15-8 26 8
9. Philip Barbour 12-7 24 9
10. PikeView 10-7 13 10
Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Winfield 1.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (10) 12-0 100 1
2. Wyoming East 12-3 89 2
3. St. Marys 17-3 79 3
4. Petersburg 17-4 68 4
5. Frankfort 13-4 54 5
6. Summers County 15-6 52 6
7. Ritchie County 11-5 40 7
8. Mingo Central 12-7 27 8
9. Chapmanville 8-11 16 9
10. Trinity 16-6 10
Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 6, South Harrison 3, Williamstown 3, Charleston Catholic 3.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (10) 17-1 100 1
2. Cameron 18-4 89 2
3. Tolsia 14-5 78 3
4. Calhoun 12-5 65 4
5. Webster County 13-5 63 5
6. Tucker County 14-6 50 6
7. Doddridge County 15-6 40 7
8. Tug Valley 14-5 28 T9
9. Clay-Battelle 8-8 20 8
10. Pendleton County 15-3 7 T9
Others receiving votes: Union 4, River View 3, Hannan 2, James Monroe 1.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Jefferson (5) 20-0 93 1
2. Morgantown (5) 15-4 92 2
3. Parkersburg South 15-3 78 3
4. George Washington 18-3 73 4
5. South Charleston 16-5 60 5
6. Capital 12-5 51 6
7. University 13-7 40 8
8. Hedgesville 13-5 29 7
9. Huntington 10-11 9 9
10. Spring Mills 13-7 8 10
Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 5, Greenbrier East 5, St. Albans 4, Princeton 3.
Class AAA
1. Shady Spring (10) 18-1 100 2
2. Logan 17-2 89 1
3. Fairmont Senior 13-2 78 3
4. Wheeling Central 17-3 63 4
5. Elkins 17-3 55 5
6. Grafton 18-5 47 8
7. Herbert Hoover 14-6 44 7
8. Winfield 11-9 22 6
9. Berkeley Springs 16-4 21 9
10. Scott 12-8 10 NR
Others receiving votes: East Fairmont 9, Wayne 7, Robert C. Byrd 2, North Marion 2, Notre Dame 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (10) 19-1 100 1
2. St. Marys 16-3 85 3
3. Bluefield 15-3 79 2
4. South Harrison 19-1 61 5
5. Ravenswood 17-3 60 6
6. Williamstown 12-3 48 4
7. Wyoming East 10-10 37 8
8. Chapmanville 11-10 31 7
9. Charleston Catholic 6-11 30 9
10. Buffalo 8-11 11 10
Others receiving votes: Braxton County 4, Ritchie County 3, Clay County 1.
Class A
1. James Monroe (10) 19-1 100 1
2. Man 18-2 89 2
3. Cameron 16-4 66 4
4. St. Joseph 14-7 63 5
5. Greater Beckley Christian 14-6 61 3
6. Tucker County 18-2 54 6
7. Webster County 11-5 36 8
8. Pendleton County 15-3 33 10
9. Tug Valley 9-5 22 9
10. Tygarts Valley 12-6 18 7
Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 5, Sherman 2, Mount View 1.
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.