WV Girls’ and Boys’ basketball rankings released

High School Basketball Tonight
High School Basketball Tonight(WGEM)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (10) 19-1 100 1

2. Morgantown 17-3 89 2

3. Wheeling Park 18-4 79 3

4. Cabell Midland 18-4 71 4

5. Parkersburg 16-2 60 5

6. Buckhannon-Upshur 17-6 45 6

7. Greenbrier East 11-4 33 7

8. Capital 12-10 27 8

9. Jefferson 14-2 18 10

10. Princeton 12-5 14 9

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, University 4, Spring Mills 2, Woodrow Wilson 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 20-1 99 1

2. North Marion 18-2 87 2

3. Logan (1) 19-2 84 3

4. Ripley 17-4 66 5

5. Wayne 16-5 62 4

6. Nitro 12-8 45 6

7. Robert C. Byrd 13-6 41 7

8. East Fairmont 15-8 26 8

9. Philip Barbour 12-7 24 9

10. PikeView 10-7 13 10

Others receiving votes: Keyser 2, Winfield 1.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (10) 12-0 100 1

2. Wyoming East 12-3 89 2

3. St. Marys 17-3 79 3

4. Petersburg 17-4 68 4

5. Frankfort 13-4 54 5

6. Summers County 15-6 52 6

7. Ritchie County 11-5 40 7

8. Mingo Central 12-7 27 8

9. Chapmanville 8-11 16 9

10. Trinity 16-6 10

Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 6, South Harrison 3, Williamstown 3, Charleston Catholic 3.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (10) 17-1 100 1

2. Cameron 18-4 89 2

3. Tolsia 14-5 78 3

4. Calhoun 12-5 65 4

5. Webster County 13-5 63 5

6. Tucker County 14-6 50 6

7. Doddridge County 15-6 40 7

8. Tug Valley 14-5 28 T9

9. Clay-Battelle 8-8 20 8

10. Pendleton County 15-3 7 T9

Others receiving votes: Union 4, River View 3, Hannan 2, James Monroe 1.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Jefferson (5) 20-0 93 1

2. Morgantown (5) 15-4 92 2

3. Parkersburg South 15-3 78 3

4. George Washington 18-3 73 4

5. South Charleston 16-5 60 5

6. Capital 12-5 51 6

7. University 13-7 40 8

8. Hedgesville 13-5 29 7

9. Huntington 10-11 9 9

10. Spring Mills 13-7 8 10

Others receiving votes: Cabell Midland 5, Greenbrier East 5, St. Albans 4, Princeton 3.

Class AAA

1. Shady Spring (10) 18-1 100 2

2. Logan 17-2 89 1

3. Fairmont Senior 13-2 78 3

4. Wheeling Central 17-3 63 4

5. Elkins 17-3 55 5

6. Grafton 18-5 47 8

7. Herbert Hoover 14-6 44 7

8. Winfield 11-9 22 6

9. Berkeley Springs 16-4 21 9

10. Scott 12-8 10 NR

Others receiving votes: East Fairmont 9, Wayne 7, Robert C. Byrd 2, North Marion 2, Notre Dame 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (10) 19-1 100 1

2. St. Marys 16-3 85 3

3. Bluefield 15-3 79 2

4. South Harrison 19-1 61 5

5. Ravenswood 17-3 60 6

6. Williamstown 12-3 48 4

7. Wyoming East 10-10 37 8

8. Chapmanville 11-10 31 7

9. Charleston Catholic 6-11 30 9

10. Buffalo 8-11 11 10

Others receiving votes: Braxton County 4, Ritchie County 3, Clay County 1.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 19-1 100 1

2. Man 18-2 89 2

3. Cameron 16-4 66 4

4. St. Joseph 14-7 63 5

5. Greater Beckley Christian 14-6 61 3

6. Tucker County 18-2 54 6

7. Webster County 11-5 36 8

8. Pendleton County 15-3 33 10

9. Tug Valley 9-5 22 9

10. Tygarts Valley 12-6 18 7

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 5, Sherman 2, Mount View 1.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

