W.Va. State Police locality pay bill advances in House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House Finance Committee advanced a bill Monday designed to boost the pay of state troopers in the Eastern Panhandle.

That’s welcome news for Maj. Eric Widmeyer. He knows all to well the competitive struggle to find and retain good police officers.

Just this month, Widmeyer’s area of the Eastern Panhandle lost three state troopers. That means he can no longer provide 24-hour coverage.

“They’re missing a critical police function,” he said of residents. “When you pick up the phone to call the State Police, we’re not there. We’re not in our detachment, or we’re not out physically on the road. We’re not able to respond immediately.”

Two state troopers went to federal agencies, he said. Another went to a local sheriff’s office.

Combined, it underscores the competitive disadvantage plaguing West Virginia State Police

Maj. Shallon Oglesby warns, without action, the problem could soon spread beyond the Eastern Panhandle.

“We have to have troopers in all areas of the state,” she said. “Right now we have the ability to not move people, because we have people that volunteer to move to the Eastern Panhandle.”

But that could change without action.

Right now, Eastern Panhandle troopers receive the same pay as those in more remote areas of West Virginia. Yet, their cost of living is much higher due to the proximity of Washington, D.C.

The administration’s solution is locality pay.

House Bill 4473 advanced Monday afternoon from the House Finance Committee. The introduced bill would provide up to $10,000 in additional pay to troopers working in areas designated by the colonel.

The West Virginia State Troopers Association remains neutral on that issue. Its president, Jeffery Chumley, is instead pushing a $20,000 pay raise for all troopers, regardless of their assigned location.

“I’ve talked to a few members across the state that are also applying at other jobs, and honestly, they say if this pay raise happens, they’ll stay, if not they’ll leave,” he said.

Del. Vernon Criss sponsored the locality pay proposal and spoke of the need for a more uniform approach as the bill progressed.

“We’re going to have to look at other areas also, primarily for corrections officers and the DNR officers and see how that works for them too, because they’re having the same problems,” he said.

For Widmeyer, the time is now as potentially 100 to 150 retirements loom in the years ahead for the State Police.

“Our academy is twice as long,” Widmeyer said. “The citizens put a really big investment in training troopers, and we’ve got to do everything that we can to retain them.”

Otherwise, Widmeyer worries the academy could become a training ground for other police agencies, leaving the State Police empty handed.

The $20,000 raise, sought by the West Virginia State Troopers Association, awaits action in the House Finance Committee.

Monday’s vote moves the locality pay proposal to the House floor.

