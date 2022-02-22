Advertisement

‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Nightbirde dies from cancer at 31

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She...
Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A singer who found fame on “America’s Got Talent” died Saturday.

Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde, lost her four-year battle with cancer. She was 31.

She talked about battling cancer when she performed an original song on the show in 2021. The performance earned her a rare and coveted “golden buzzer” from lead judge Simon Cowell, along with a standing ovation from the audience.

Her performance of “It’s Okay” has now racked up more than 200 million views. However, she pulled out of the quarterfinals due to her declining health.

In a statement, her family wrote, “Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave so many through her music.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is being considered suspicious.
Nitro Fire Department investigates fire at abandoned storage facility
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Firefighters discuss water pressure challenges; Pizza Hut owners plan to rebuild
Police are on the scene of a dead body found in a vacant house in Olive Hill.
Body found in vacant Olive Hill house
A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.
Family escapes fire, home total loss
A man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of abducting his 3-month old son
Ohio man charged with abducting 3-month old

Latest News

A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
Ukraine president to nation: ‘We are not afraid of anyone’
The company has also been ordered to open a call center in West Virginia
Public Service Commission breaks down Suddenlink fine
Police say first responders found three women and two men dead inside a Commerce City,...
Prosecutor: Fentanyl likely killed 5 in Colorado apartment
'Arthur' first debuted on PBS in 1996.
‘Arthur’ airs final episode after 25 seasons
In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the Cabell County School Board decided to make masks optional but...
School board votes to make masks optional