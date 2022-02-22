Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Kentucky State Police, a body that was discovered February 19 has been identified as a missing man.

On February 19, 2022, Kentucky State Police received a call from Carter County 911 to assist with a deceased individual that had been located in an abandoned residence on Santa Clause Lane.

According to KSP, due to severe stages of decomposition, the body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

On February 22, an autopsy was performed and the body was identified as Orvil Roark.

Roark was last seen in early to mid September in Olive Hill and was reported missing on November 3, 2021.

Foul play is not suspected, KSP reports.

For our previous coverage on Roark’s disappearance, click here >>>

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.