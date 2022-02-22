Advertisement

Body found in Carter County identified as missing man

Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of...
Orvil Keith “Orv” Roark was reported missing on Nov. 3 and was last seen early to mid Sept. of this year in Olive Hill, Ky.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - According to Kentucky State Police, a body that was discovered February 19 has been identified as a missing man.

On February 19, 2022, Kentucky State Police received a call from Carter County 911 to assist with a deceased individual that had been located in an abandoned residence on Santa Clause Lane.

According to KSP, due to severe stages of decomposition, the body was transported to Frankfort for an autopsy.

On February 22, an autopsy was performed and the body was identified as Orvil Roark.

Roark was last seen in early to mid September in Olive Hill and was reported missing on November 3, 2021.

Foul play is not suspected, KSP reports.

