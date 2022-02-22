COVID-19 W.Va. | 36 additional deaths, 575 new cases reported

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 22, 2022, there are currently 4,028 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 36 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,219 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 82-year old female from Brooke County, a 70-year old male from Hardy County, a 68-year old male from Wood County, an 84-year old female from Cabell County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, and a 59-year old male from Jefferson County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 55-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 62-year old female from Lewis County, a 70-year old male from Fayette County, a 60-year old male from Nicholas County, a 45-year old male from Wood County, a 77-year old male from Grant County, a 56-year old male from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Morgan County, a 64-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Boone County, a 69-year old male from Roane County, an 88-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old female from Monroe County, a 92-year old male from Marion County, a 76-year old male from Pocahontas County, an 88-year old male from Randolph County, an 86-year old male from Upshur County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 73-year old male from Randolph County, a 76-year old male from Cabell County, a 74-year old female from Wayne County, a 73-year old male from Boone County, an 82-year old male from Monroe County, an 89-year old male from Cabell County, an 86-year old female from Mingo County, an 85-year old male from Ohio County, an 83-year old male from Fayette County, a 77-year old female from Ohio County, a 30-year old female from Wayne County, and a 95-year old female from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through February 2022, with one death occurring in September 2021.

Tuesday, 23 of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded green, indicating a low infection rate. The rest of the state is made up of gold and yellow counties, with just one color-coded orange.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

According to the DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Right now, 645 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 152 have been admitted to the ICU and 80 are on ventilators.

As for the state’s pediatric COVID-19 positive patients, 15 are in the hospital, four are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

475,251 West Virginia have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

Monday, State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh said West Virginia could soon see the pandemic transition into an ‘endemic stage.’

“...then presumably we will be navigating and transitioning to a more endemic sort of mode.”

TAP HERE TO READ MORE

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus and 396,367 West Virginians have received a booster dose of the vaccine.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (86), Berkeley (128), Boone (53), Braxton (15), Brooke (28), Cabell (222), Calhoun (14), Clay (7), Doddridge (21), Fayette (163), Gilmer (9), Grant (39), Greenbrier (109), Hampshire (33), Hancock (20), Hardy (16), Harrison (224), Jackson (27), Jefferson (58), Kanawha (340), Lewis (37), Lincoln (85), Logan (92), Marion (138), Marshall (64), Mason (68), McDowell (99), Mercer (204), Mineral (48), Mingo (67), Monongalia (151), Monroe (56), Morgan (23), Nicholas (80), Ohio (37), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (8), Pocahontas (15), Preston (93), Putnam (134), Raleigh (185), Randolph (32), Ritchie (27), Roane (35), Summers (32), Taylor (83), Tucker (12), Tyler (15), Upshur (79), Wayne (83), Webster (45), Wetzel (23), Wirt (10), Wood (158), Wyoming (79). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.