Crash closes I-64 East

Interstate 64 East is closed late Monday night between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits after a two-vehicle crash.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Interstate 64 East is closed late Monday night between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits after a two-vehicle crash, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The accident was reported just after 11 p.m. near the 45-mile marker.

It is unknown if injuries are involved.

Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department deputies are among first responders at the scene.

