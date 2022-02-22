Dispatchers: Man shot in neck

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Cabell County 911 dispatchers say a man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck Tuesday morning.

They say security called in the shooting around 4:50 a.m. when the victim was dropped off at Cabell-Huntington Hospital.

Investigators are on their way to talk to the victim.

Initial reports suggest the shooting may have happened in the East Pea Ridge area.

Dispatchers say the man said he was in East Pea Ridge walking toward a gas station when the shooting happened.

The man was conscious when he got to the hospital, dispatchers say, and was able to give staff his first name.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No other information has been released at this time.

