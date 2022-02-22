Father found guilty of involuntary manslaughter following death of 6-month-old daughter

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A father has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter following the death of his infant daughter.

Tuesday, Jeffrey Hoskins was also found guilty of child abuse causing death and strangulation following the death of his 6-month-old in October of 2018.

At the time of his arrest in 2018, Hoskins admitted to investigators that he strangled his daughter at their home in Ripley, West Virginia.

Due to legal challenges, deputies say the baby remained on life support for about 15 months following the incident at the home along Meadowlark Lane.

In 2018, Hoskins was arrest on a child abuse charge. He later posted bond and took off.

Law enforcement found Hoskins hiding in a home in Arnoldsburg, where he is originally from.

Officials report that during a court interview, Hoskins showed law enforcement how he strangled the baby by using a teddy bear.

The charge of involuntary manslaughter carries a one-year sentence, while child abuse by a parent causing death carries a sentence of 15 years to life. A strangulation charge can carry a one to five year sentence.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

No other details have been released.

FOR PREVIOUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.