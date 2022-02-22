Advertisement

Flood watch wanes into Wednesday

Strong winds still expected to play with power grid
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The moist and mild air of Tuesday was handled well by the ground and aquifers. The general half inch of rain was not enough to produce high water. Still parts of Lawrence and Gallia Counties in Ohio did measure more than 1.5″. This has the Symmes Creek running high with backwaters at its mouth on the Ohio River in Chesapeake.

While a flood watch is in effect for the night time hours as a precaution, the risk of high water is mainly confined to areas south of I-64 through the Coalfields.

As rains wind down tonight they will be accompanied by gusty winds strong enough to flicker the cable TV reception and the power grid. While some outages are likely in the 40 mile per hour peak winds most will retain power.

Looking ahead Wednesday will be 25 degrees colder as the wind backs around to the northwest. That’s a chillier but also a drier direction. Still some spotty mist can fall from the tenacious low cloud deck. Temperatures will stay in the low and mid 40s all day (careful of 30s in Interior Ohio to set the stage for an ice risk when the next storm arrives on Thursday.

