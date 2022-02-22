Advertisement

Frightening and mysterious illness affects some regular marijuana users

By Haley Rush and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A frightening and mysterious illness called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, or CHS, is affecting some regular, long-term marijuana users.

The syndrome only affects certain people, and doctors aren’t quite sure who is at risk of developing symptoms, which can include uncontrollable vomiting, sometimes for days, as well as extreme stomach pain.

“It’s terrible,” Dennis Morgan told KPTV.

Morgan said it first hit him 10 years ago, describing the symptoms as extreme nausea, stomach cramps and a headache.

“Bottom line, there’s no relief from it,” he said.

Morgan said doctors diagnosed him with CHS when he went to the emergency room for the second time. He said he’s been smoking pot for decades.

“There is so much about this condition that we still do not know, and I think there’s considerable scientific research left to be done,” said Dr. Matt Noble, an emergency room physician and toxicologist with the Oregon Poison Center.

He explained while the syndrome is uncommon, he does believe more cases are not being reported.

“I think it’s important to remember, historically, this has been a difficult entity to study and there’s resistance I think among cannabis users to potentially acknowledge the role that cannabis may be playing in their symptoms,” Noble explained.

Noble said the concentration of THC in marijuana has gone up in recent years and could play a role in this condition.

“It’s a horrifically debilitating clinical syndrome, and one that I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” Noble said.

“You never know when it’s going to hit you,” Morgan said, adding he has cut back on smoking marijuana. “My last episode was in July of last year.”

