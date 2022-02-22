Herd gets road win

HATTIESBURG, MS (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball team beat Southern Mississippi Monday night by a final of 74-60. Andrew Taylor, Taevion Kinsey and David Early all scored in double figures for MU with Early being a perfect 4-4 from three point range.

Marshall led after 20 minutes by 20 points and held off a scrappy Southern Miss team to get their 11th win of the year and 4th in Conference USA. The Herd stays on the road as they play at Middle Tennessee State Thursday night.

