Advertisement

Herd gets road win

(WBKO)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, MS (WSAZ) - The Marshall Thundering Herd men’s basketball team beat Southern Mississippi Monday night by a final of 74-60. Andrew Taylor, Taevion Kinsey and David Early all scored in double figures for MU with Early being a perfect 4-4 from three point range.

Marshall led after 20 minutes by 20 points and held off a scrappy Southern Miss team to get their 11th win of the year and 4th in Conference USA. The Herd stays on the road as they play at Middle Tennessee State Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is being considered suspicious.
Nitro Fire Department investigates fire at abandoned storage facility
Fire on Friday night seriously damaged the Pizza Hut restaurant in Danville, West Virginia.
Firefighters discuss water pressure challenges; Pizza Hut owners plan to rebuild
Police are on the scene of a dead body found in a vacant house in Olive Hill.
Body found in vacant Olive Hill house
A Saturday morning fire left a family without a home.
Family escapes fire, home total loss
A man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of abducting his 3-month old son
Ohio man charged with abducting 3-month old

Latest News

WVU falls again
Ohio State needs extra basketball to beat Hoosiers
High School Basketball Tonight
WV Girls’ and Boys’ basketball rankings released
Photo by Robert Sutton
Montana Fouts named pitcher of the week