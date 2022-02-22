Advertisement

Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate arrested after shooting

Troopers were called to Carter Whitaker's home at 3 a.m. Tuesday that he had shot Christopher...
Troopers were called to Carter Whitaker's home at 3 a.m. Tuesday that he had shot Christopher Barnett(Kentucky State Police)
By Claudette Enriquez
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One candidate for Magoffin County Judge-Executive candidate was arrested Tuesday after officials with Kentucky State Police say he was involved in a shooting.

They tell us the incident happened in the Royalton area of Magoffin County.

The arrest citation reports troopers were called to Carter Whitaker’s home around 3 a.m. to investigate claims Whitaker shot Christopher Barnett in the arm.

On arrival, they found Barnett lying on the floor with a gunshot wound through the chest, not the arm.

Troopers say Barnett was still talking but bleeding profusely from the chest wound.

EMS arrived and took Barnett to the hospital, where his condition remains unclear.

Witnesses say the pair often cursed and yelled at each other, but that they did not see the shooting coming. One witness describes the incident as “random”, but adds they did know Whitaker went to get a gun from a drawer in the home before it happened.

The citation goes on to say they believe Whitaker had too much to drink. Whitaker kept telling troopers that he did not know what happened and or why.

Whitaker was charged with first-degree assault and was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

