NITRO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Poca Dots ended the regular season avenging their opening night and only loss of the year to rival Nitro. They won by a final of 56-42 and it also gave head coach Allen Osborne his 700th career coaching victory.

Here are the highlights from the game as seen on WSAZ Sports Monday night.

