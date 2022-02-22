Advertisement

School board votes to make masks optional

In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the Cabell County School Board decided to make masks optional but...
In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the Cabell County School Board decided to make masks optional but to implement contact tracing.(WSAZ/Raegan Williams)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Mask-wearing has become optional for Cabell County Schools.

In a 3-2 vote Monday night, the school board decided to make masks optional but to implement contact tracing.

During the meeting, parents overwhelmingly spoke in opposition of mask-wearing. One parent said the mask policy is not being enforced in schools, while another said her child was “screamed at” by faculty for not having a mask.

Superintendent Dr. Ryan Saxe said school officials chose to keep masks through the holidays due to inconsistencies with maps showing the spread of COVID. He also said Cabell County schools have not been super spreaders, and positivity rates have gone down, with numbers below 20% in the last five to six days.

While Saxe said the CDC is still showing high transmission in the county, he said it’s actually on the decline.

