Shots fired incident under investigation

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – A shots fired incident is under investigation, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers confirm shots were fired Tuesday morning in the Cherokee Lake area of Argillite, Kentucky.

Troopers described the two people involved in the incident as elderly.

Troopers say they are in the process of obtaining warrants and doing witness interviews.

Further details are expected to be released later Tuesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.