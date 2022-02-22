Suspect in attempted robbery captured

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.

Cabell County deputies told WSAZ that they received a call around 5:45 Tuesday morning of the robbery at a restaurant on the 4300 block of U.S. 60.

Deputies say the suspect was inside a car at the restaurant when the driver of the car was attempting to get inside the car.

Deputies chased a suspect who was running on U.S. 60 when Barboursville Police officers got him into custody at the Go Mart on U.S. 60.

It’s unclear whether the suspect was armed or took anything from the driver or the car.

Detectives are on scene investigating.

