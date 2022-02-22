Advertisement

Utah police: Boy who fired at officers had gotten dad’s gun before

Police say an argument at a McDonald's in Utah culminated with a 4-year-old attempting to shoot at officers. (KSTU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Court documents say the father of a 4-year-old boy who fired a gun at police in Utah told investigators the child had gotten hold of the weapon before.

Police say the boy stuck the gun out of a car window as police arrested his father, who had brandished his gun at McDonald’s workers over an incorrect order on Monday.

An officer spotted the gun and instinctively swiped it away, sending the shot into the side of the building in Midvale.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera comments on a child firing a gun at police. (Source: KUTV via CNN)

Both the boy and a 3-year-old sibling were taken into the care of child-welfare workers and will be interviewed as part of the investigation.

Jail booking documents say the father acknowledged it was not the first time his son had gotten hold of his gun.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
One lane of I-64 East remains closed early Tuesday between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits...
One lane of I-64 East reopens
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
A man was arrested early Monday morning, accused of abducting his 3-month old son
Ohio man charged with abducting 3-month old

Latest News

Amarillo police are investigating hit-and-run that left two people injured early Saturday...
GRAPHIC: Surveillance video shows hit-and-run that left 2 hospitalized in Texas
“None of us will be fooled” by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims about Ukraine, the...
Biden announces sanctions; Blinken cancels plans to meet with Russian counterpart
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Jury seated in trial related to Breonna Taylor’s shooting
Hundreds of beehives have been reported stolen throughout California so far this year.
Beekeepers turn to anti-theft technology as hive thefts rise
American flags fly outside the New York Stock exchange, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, in the Financial...
Stocks slide further amid Ukraine crisis; S&P in correction