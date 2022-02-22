Advertisement

WVU falls again

By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 21, 2022
FORT WORTH, Tx. (WSAZ) - The struggles continued Monday night for the West Virginia men’s basketball team as they lost to TCU by a final of 77-67 and they have lost 11 of their last 12 games. All five starters scored in double figures for the Horned Frogs in the win while WVU had just two achieve that feat with Taz Sherman scoring 23 and Kedrian Johnson had a dozen points.

WVU falls to 14-13 overall and 3-11 in the Big 12 and have very little time to think about this loss as they play at Iowa State Wednesday night.

