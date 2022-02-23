Advertisement

Chase ends with three people detained

(KY3)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. -- Police are detaining three people after a chase ended with a crash.

According to a Kanawha County 911 dispatcher, the pursuit started about 2 a.m. Wednesday on the Nitro-St. Albans Center Street Bridge.

The short chase ended when the car crashed along Kanawha Terrace in St. Albans.

Three people were inside the car.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Two people were detained at the scene.

A third person tried to run away, but after a short chase, was also detained.

