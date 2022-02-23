Advertisement

Coroner releases new details about human remains found near dumpster in Lexington

Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.
Lexington police are investigating after a body was found at an apartment complex.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning new information about human remains found at a Lexington apartment complex.

The coroner says they believe the body is of a younger male. The coroner thinks the victim was killed within the last six months. The coroner also says the death has been ruled a homicide.

The body was found wrapped in plastic near a dumpster at the Stone Bridge Apartments on Cambridge Road.

The coroner is asking anyone with information about unusual activity in the Cambridge road area within the last six months to call the police.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigation underway after man shot in the neck
Dispatchers: Man shot in neck
The body of Charles Carroll, 70, was found Monday in the 1400 block of Edwards Street -- just...
Body found in Huntington identified as man missing since Dec. 30
A suspect is in custody for a possible robbery and disturbance at a restaurant in Huntington.
Suspect in attempted robbery captured
One lane of I-64 East remains closed early Tuesday between the Cross Lanes and Nitro exits...
One lane of I-64 East reopens
Herman Hay, 87, was arrested in connection with a shots-fired incident in Greenup County,...
Elderly man arrested in shots-fired incident

Latest News

Wesley Morgan and Jordan Morgan.
Investigation continues into death of fmr. lawmaker’s daughter in violent home invasion
Train tracks stock image
Pedestrian hit and killed by train
Traffic delays reported along I-64E in Putnam County
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 green counties