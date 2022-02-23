COVID-19 W.Va. | 27 green counties

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 23, 2022, there are currently 3,574 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,250 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old male from Boone County, a 66-year old female from Morgan County, a 67-year old male from Logan County, a 23-year old female from Jackson County, an 81-year old male from Wyoming County, a 56-year old female from Raleigh County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, an 86-year old female from Wyoming County, a 34-year old male from Raleigh County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Cabell County, a 70-year old male from Wetzel County, a 94-year old female from Clay County, a 65-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old female from Jefferson County, a 93-year old female from Wyoming County, an 81-year old male from Harrison County, a 90-year old male from Jackson County, a 77-year old male from Berkeley County, a 59-year old female from Barbour County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, an 86-year old female from Greenbrier County, an 84-year old female from Raleigh County, an 89-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Tyler County, a 72-year old female from Logan County, an 81-year old male from Randolph County, a 70-year old male from Raleigh County, an 83-year old female from Ohio County, a 69-year old male from Harrison County, and an 84-year old female from Raleigh County.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 27 are color-coded green on the state’s County Alert System map. There are currently 22 yellow counties, five gold counties and one orange county.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

According to the DHHR, there are 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

As of Wednesday, 645 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 151 have been admitted to the ICU and 84 are on ventilators.

Right now, 12 pediatric COVID-19 positive patients are in the hospital in the state. Four pediatric patients are in the ICU and two are on ventilators.

476,382 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Booster shots are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 56 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

396,887 West Virginians have received a booster dose.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (68), Berkeley (123), Boone (40), Braxton (26), Brooke (25), Cabell (191), Calhoun (18), Clay (11), Doddridge (20), Fayette (128), Gilmer (11), Grant (33), Greenbrier (80), Hampshire (25), Hancock (23), Hardy (10), Harrison (220), Jackson (25), Jefferson (65), Kanawha (292), Lewis (36), Lincoln (69), Logan (70), Marion (111), Marshall (40), Mason (56), McDowell (78), Mercer (173), Mineral (34), Mingo (64), Monongalia (162), Monroe (44), Morgan (13), Nicholas (71), Ohio (54), Pendleton (12), Pleasants (9), Pocahontas (14), Preston (84), Putnam (109), Raleigh (178), Randolph (26), Ritchie (30), Roane (27), Summers (29), Taylor (87), Tucker (4), Tyler (18), Upshur (69), Wayne (80), Webster (32), Wetzel (29), Wirt (9), Wood (158), Wyoming (61). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.