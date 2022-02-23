Crews responding to house fire

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews are responding to a house fire on the 300 block of Conner Drive in Mink Shoals.

According to Metro 911, this is a vacant home and there was no one inside at the time of the fire.

Sissonville, Malden and Pinch Volunteer Fire Departments responded to this fire. There are no injuries reported.

