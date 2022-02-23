Advertisement

Family of missing woman hoping for answers

Police say there is a strong possibility Carrie Ann Neal is in danger.
By Andrew Colegrove
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Family members are hoping the case of their missing loved one will end with an overlooked explanation or simple misunderstanding, but they’re fearing otherwise.

“I’m just so heartbroken, because my heart is telling me she’s not safe,” said the sister of the missing woman.

Family of Ironton resident Carrie Ann Neal, 34, reported her missing Friday.

Police say she was last seen three to four weeks ago.

“It’s like she’s completely signed out of everything, and that is not like my sister at all,” Neal’s sister Terri Alfrey tells WSAZ.

Alfrey described her sister as being high-spirited, goofy, and well-liked.

Detective Brian Pauley with the Ironton Police Department says since taking the missing persons report Friday, they’ve been following up on leads, knocking on doors and talking to people to try to piece together what’s happened.

He says based on what they’ve gathered so far, there is a good possibility Neal is in danger.

“Not knowing is the worst part,” Anna Fite, who’s engaged to Neal’s brother, said. “If Carrie is still out there, we love you, we care about you so much. You’re our whole world.”

Police say nobody has seen Neal’s car since she went missing. They’re asking people to keep an eye out for the 2010 gray four-door Ford Fusion with Ohio registration GXV2024.

“If anybody anywhere has any information that would help bring my sister home, please come forward,” Alfrey said.

If you have any information that could be helpful in the case, you’re asked to get in touch with detectives at the Ironton Police Department. The number is 740-532-5606.

