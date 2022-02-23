Fight between cousins ends in gunfire
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - An argument between cousins ended with one man being transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
The Lawrence County Sheriff described the incident as a domestic disturbance.
The sheriff says cousins got into an argument and one pulled out a shotgun.
One man suffered a wound to the upper torso and was taken to the hospital.
Sheriff Lawless says the man’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
The man accused of firing the shotgun is being interviewed by detectives.
